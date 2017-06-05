Dozens of parents camped out overnight at area YMCAs in hopes of signing their kids up for a free summer camp.

With blankets wrapped around their shoulders for warmth, the line of more than 100 people stretched down the sidewalk to the doors of the Merv Katzman YMCA.

Long night for these folks. Some people arrived just after midnight to register their kids for YMCA summer camp. pic.twitter.com/77h9Zo9qhS — @AadelHaleem

"I have twins so it's very expensive. We can't usually afford summer camp at all," explained Jennifer Temple who staked out her spot just before 2 a.m. to make sure her three kids would get into a camp.

Temple estimates her family will save about $600 each week this summer by signing up for the YMCA camps, which only charge a $20 registration fee.

Jennifer Temple registered 3 kids and figures she saved more than $3k, "It's very expensive. We can't usually afford summer camp at all." pic.twitter.com/B64CopH1N2 — @AadelHaleem

"This is something they can do with their friends and it's a lot of activities which is fun," she added. "It was a long night, but it's totally worth it for them."

Laura Autterson was outside the YMCA even earlier. She was among the first to queue up around 12:30 a.m. Her son attended one of the camps last year and loved it so she wanted to be sure he could get in again.

Laura Autterson arrived at 12:30 to secure a spot for her son, "I've paid $150 a week for camp... so this saves a lot of money, for sure." pic.twitter.com/L7kIrIbr6W — @AadelHaleem

"In previous years I've paid $150 a week for camp so … it saves a lot of money," she said.

Andrea Gates was also hoping for significant savings by skipping sleep to join the crowd around 2 a.m. If she doesn't get a place for her two kids in a summer camp she said the family would pay about $1,000 per month for daycare.

Andrea Gates has been here since 2 a.m. to register her two kids, "It's been a long 6 hours but I made some friends in line and it's nice." pic.twitter.com/OtI4yuzQWA — @AadelHaleem

A first-timer, Gates said she's heard good things about the YMCA camps.

"They said its great, they do so much for the kids, the volunteers are awesome," she said. "I'm just really excited to get my kids involved in something our city is putting on for the young ones."