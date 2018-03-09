Essex-Windsor EMS welcomes 22 news recruits, more coming in May

Essex-Windsor EMS graduated 22 new paramedics on Friday.

The recruits come from all over the country and were required to pass a written test, complete a comprehensive paramedic practical evaluation and a physical test.

27 more paramedics will be hired in May

This year, the service is hiring twice as many paramedics as in years past in order to meet the need in the community, bringing the total to about 320 paramedics in the area.

Twenty-seven more will be hired in May.

The county and the city committed $3 million more to EMS service last December.

"We can always use more, but it's meeting the objectives and the approval we received from the county back in December for an enhancement so in May we will be able to add ... our new ambulances on the road," explained Bruce Krauter, Chief of Essex-Windsor EMS

The new paramedics will start with part-time hours, but that could mean as many as 36 hours a week.

So far it's been amazing. Everyone has been super nice. I've been told the pizza's the greatest in Ontario. - Khaalid Ali, Essex-Windsor EMS graduate

They will get to go full-time after working for two to three years.

Amanda McCarton said her oldest brother, who has been a paramedic for two years, inspired her to take on the job.

"It's my passion. It's what I want to do. It's what I want to wake up in the morning and go out and do," said McCarton, who grew up in LaSalle.

Khaalid Ali is from Toronto and said he wanted to work in Windsor-Essex becasue he likes the area.

"So far it's been amazing. Everyone has been super nice," said Ali. "I've been told the pizza's the greatest in Ontario."

The recruits were chosen from a field of 342 applications. They will hit the road Monday.