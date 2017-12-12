A private member's bill is about to become law and its goal is to make end-of-life health care better for Canadians from coast to coast.

Bill C-277, also known as the "Framework on Palliative Care in Canada Act," is expected to receive Royal Assent on Tuesday and become law.

The bill calls on the government to come up with a cohesive plan for people in palliative care that bridges the provinces and gives people who are dying the option of quality end-of-life care.

"At the end of the day, this is only going to be successful if it changes how patients receive care at the bedside." - Dr. Darren Cargill, palliative care physician

Palliative care physician at the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County, Dr. Darren Cargill, said he's "very happy" and impressed by the bill.

"What I like is the emphasis on improving access to palliative care," Cargill said. "It's not where we'd like it to be... In many areas access is below average or poor and certainly improving that for patients is key."

Dr. Darren Cargill, says he sees patients struggle to get access to publicly-funded palliative care. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Cargill said there are "tremendous gaps" when it comes to end of life care across the country. He hopes that this bill will help make it easier to bring that care where the patients are — whether that's in hospital, long-term care facilities or at home.

The bill was sponsored by Sarnia-Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu, in part as a response to the legalization of physician assisted dying. Cargill said he hopes better access to palliative care will influence more patients to choose that option.

"Patients need to have that choice," he said. "That they can have the care that they want when they need it."

Better training

Another gap Cargill feels is seen across the country has to do with education and training for health care providers. He said that there is more work to be done in school and after for those in the industry.

"One of the things I saw in medical school was there wasn't a very heavy emphasis on palliative care and I know that spreads across areas like nursing, social work, even [Personal Support Worker] training," said Cargill. "Certainly we can all do a better job of training our health care providers in this area."

Work for the provinces

Health care is provided at the provincial level, said Cargill, and as part of this bill consultation will be done with the provinces.

"This is a great start," - Dr. Darren Cargill, Hospice of Windsor and Essex County

"What this bill is going to do is provide sort of a framework for how palliative care can be improved across Canada," he said. "But ultimately we're going to see the results at the provincial level."

The consultation process will be an important time for heath care workers, patients and families to raise their concerns and get involved, said Cargill.

"This is a great start... at the end of the day this is only going to be successful if it changes how patients receive care at the bedside."