Bakeries across Windsor and Essex County worked through the night preparing piles on Paczkis, an annual local tradition on Shrove Tuesday.

Some hungry customers lined up Monday at Blak's on Langlois to beat the rush.

Matthew Charbonneau ordered more than two paczkis for a pre-lent party. "They taste really awesome."

Staff at Blak's Bakery prepare another batch of paczki on Shrove Tuesday in Windsor. (Colin Cote-Paulette/CBC)

Charbonneau said he's "not even one per cent Polish," but that doesn't stop him from enjoying the traditional treat.

Employees at Blak's began preparations Sunday night and owner Tony Blak says they will sell more than 30,000 Paczkis today — the bakery will be closed tomorrow to let employees recover from the rush.

Paczkis started out as a Polish pastry for Shrove Tuesday but have gone mainstream in Windsor, where everyone from supermarkets to Tim Hortons hawks them.

Blak says he doesn't mind the competition. "We've brought the tradition to Windsor. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery," said Blak. "They want to try to make it and I appreciate that because they're keeping the spirit of paczkis in the news and people talking."

A tower of iconic white and red paczki boxes at Blak's Bakery waits to be filled with delicious pastries on Feb. 28. (Colin Cote-Paulette/CBC)