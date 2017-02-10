At Oxley Estate Winery, sour grapes are cherished, not avoided.

According to owner Ann Neydon Wilson, the Harrow winery is one of a handful in the province producing verjus, an acidic liquid made with unripened grapes.

Described as "delciously acidic," verjus is widely used in Syrian and Persian cooking. It's a slightly sweeter, milder alternative to vinegar and citrus juice. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Highly versatile, verjus is used both for cooking and in cocktails. Aaron Lynn, the chef at Oxley's restaurant, incorporates the liquid in a variety of items, from appetizers to desserts.

Aaron Lynn is the talented chef at Oxley Estate Winery. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

On their Valentine's menu, for example, verjus is used in the seared foie gras as well as in the kalbi braised beef rib.

Reservations are recommended for the Valentine's Day dinner. (Oxley Estate Winery)

Tap on the audio player to learn more.

Oxley Estate Winery is located at 533 County Road 50 in Harrow.