At Oxley Estate Winery, sour grapes are cherished, not avoided.
According to owner Ann Neydon Wilson, the Harrow winery is one of a handful in the province producing verjus, an acidic liquid made with unripened grapes.
Highly versatile, verjus is used both for cooking and in cocktails. Aaron Lynn, the chef at Oxley's restaurant, incorporates the liquid in a variety of items, from appetizers to desserts.
On their Valentine's menu, for example, verjus is used in the seared foie gras as well as in the kalbi braised beef rib.
Oxley Estate Winery is located at 533 County Road 50 in Harrow.
