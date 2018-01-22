The dog that attacked a 6-year-old Windsor girl leaving her with 75 stitches on her face has been voluntarily euthanized by its owner.

The young girl's grandmother wrote about the incident in a series of Facebook posts beginning on Jan. 6. The woman wrote her granddaughter was attending a sleepover when she was attacked, leaving her with wounds to her head and leg that required dozens of stitches.

The city's by-law enforcement office opened an investigation which concluded today. The dog has been voluntarily euthanized at the owner's request and no charges have been laid.

"We found that this was a family dog that attacked a member of the extended family," manager of By-Law Enforcement, Bill Tetler, said in a media release.

"No charges were requested by the extended family, the dog was not a banned breed, and the family chose to euthanize their pet, so there's no danger to anyone further."

Officals said the the young girl had gotten in between two dogs that were fighting, when one of the dogs turned on her.

There was no past history with the dog, and a veterinarian examination determined the dog was a boxer mix breed.