Floodwaters in Chatham-Kent, Ont., peaked overnight Saturday, prompting first responders to work "around the clock" to rescue people from their flooded homes.

Water levels in the Thames River, which runs through the heart f the municipality, peaked to unprecedented levels late Saturday night. The surge of water started upstream Thursday causing officials to call a state of emergency in Chatham-Kent and Thamesville on Friday.

Both municipalities asked people to voluntarily evacuate from their homes .

Firefighters continue to work through the night checking on residents #CKFLOOD2018 pic.twitter.com/swsfVBF0xj — @ckfiredept

Chatham-Kent Mayor Randy Hope said the decision was made to give the municipality more power to activate emergency services.

Hear more from Chatham Mayor Randy Hope and Fire Chief Bob Crawford:

On Saturday, fire crews, dive teams, and EMS rescued about a dozen residents from their flooded properties. Officials warned that those missions would get more difficult during the night and take more time.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Chase describes the last few days:

More to come.