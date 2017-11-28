High school students in Windsor-Essex really dove into learning Tuesday afternoon — in some cases literally.

Teams from seven secondary schools across the region are competing in the Skills Ontario Cardboard Boat Races at the Kinsmen Recreation Complex pool.

"The purpose of the activity is to get kids thinking about viable career options," said competition coordinator Natasha Olvier. "They'll be doing some hands-on learning incorporating designed skills, communication and working as a team."

Lunch break before the races begin. 14 different schools are competing in the Skills Pntario Cardboard Boat Races. pic.twitter.com/9oPpNWbkOx — @StaceyJReports

Each team has two hours to turn two sheets of corrugated cardboard and a few roles of tape into a vessel capable of staying afloat.

"When they go home today they'll definitely be thinking about ways they can build a boat better but also about different careers," Oliver explained.

Teams of four from Windsor began working on prototypes and plans for their boats long before the races, which are set to run from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Creativity was on display before the boats hit the water with a Viking-themed vessel, a pontoon boat and even a craft covered in Christmas decorations created by Students from Catholic central.

Karla Najem from Catholic Central was part of the team that made the Christmas-themed boat. She just hopes they do well in the race. pic.twitter.com/CL0eSVI82Q — @StaceyJReports

The purpose of the event is to introduce students to skills including planning, design, teamwork and workplace safety that they'll need in future careers.

Winners of each race will have a chance to take on other young people from across Ontario at the provincial championships in Waterloo on March 7.

Cole from Essex says it took about a day of planning to do this. He thinks his team will do well in the race competition. pic.twitter.com/AHMlZFM6sC — @StaceyJReports