Drivers should prepare for a lengthy closure of Ouellette Avenue in downtown Windsor.

The section between Wyandotte and Elliott streets will be down to only one northbound lane, which started Monday and continues through October.

This will allow for the city to complete streetscaping work.

Adam Coates, a planner working on the project, said when the project is finished the street will be narrower.

"That will be going down to one lane in each direction, and there'll be on-street parking that's added," said Coates. "At the intersections, there will be bulbouts which basically come out into the intersection and help make the pedestrian crossing shorter."

Coates said the project will help make the area more "pedestrian friendly."

"We're creating a space that could be usable for a business if they move into one of the empty buildings, and they could let's say have a sidewalk cafe agreement and use up a large space and have a nice large outdoor cafe with new trees and tree canopy and nice surface treatments," said Coates.



This is the completion of the same project that affected the intersection of Wyandotte and Ouellette last year.