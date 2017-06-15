The owner of True Fitness officially announced his plans to expand his health club into the heart of Windsor's downtown core.

A 7,000 square-foot fitness centre is scheduled to open later this summer at 443 Ouellette Avenue, owner Luis Mendez explained Thursday.

"I knew I wanted to be in a main area on a main street," he told news reporters, during his energetic announcement outside the storefront.

Mendez, who already operates his main gym on Tecumseh Road East near Pillette Road, talked about his disappointment when he was rejected last year by city council after trying to find a new space for his expansion in the Pelissier Street parking garage.

Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association chairman Larry Horwitz says a new health club facility will take up about 10,000 square feet in the city's core. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Instead, council voted to boot all retail space tenants from the garage to make new parking stalls.

Mendez said he's much happier with this new location because it is on an even busier street and the space is still connected to the parking garage.

"The initial disappointment would be no different than someone being rejected when they want something," he said. But "going from Pelissier to Ouellette is a big gain."

Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association chairman Larry Horwitz applauded the determination of Mendez to find a new location downtown.

"We're going to have a very fit downtown and we're excited about that," Horwitz said.