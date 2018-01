The OPP charged a Windsor woman for having illegal cigarettes.

Chatham-Kent OPP said they conducted a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Scane Road on Jan. 25.

Police found several cartons of unmarked cigarettes and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.

The 59-year-old female driver from Windsor has been charged with possession of unmarked cigarettes.

Both the cigarettes and marijuana were seized by police.