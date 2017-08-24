Essex County OPP are warning motorists to watch for people on motorcycles following a "difficult" summer that saw five fatal crashes involving motorcycles.

In a statement calling on all drivers to take extra time to ensure the coast is clear before pulling onto the road or changing lanes, detachment commander Glenn Miller wrote "2017 has left many families and friends grieving the loss of their loved ones."

With four months left in the year, Miller said the region has already responded to 14 road fatalities — the same number recorded in all of 2016.

"It takes the actions of one driver to change the lives of people forever," said Miller. "Should you decide to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, lower your head to send out a text message while behind the wheel or aggressively travel along our highways, your actions will be noted by those around you and you can expect our attention."