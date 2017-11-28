Provincial police in Chatham-Kent are warning drivers to stay alert after a transport truck collided with a deer on Highway 401 Saturday.

The tractor trailer was headed eastbound near Kent Bridge Road when it hit the deer around 6:45 p.m.

There was minor damage to the vehicle, but the driver was not injured.

"The number of animal strikes on Ontario roads has increased from 8,964 in 1999 to 12,791 in 2008, according to the Ministry of Transportation. This represents a 42 per cent increase over a 9-year period," wrote OPP Const. Jay Denorer in a media release.

He added November is the "most dangerous month" for collisions with wildlife, which can cause "serious vehicle damage, personal injury, or even death."

The OPP suggests following these tips to avoid hitting an animal: