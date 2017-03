Provincial police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a train and killed in Warwick Township around midnight.

Officers were called to the area of Nauvoo Road early Friday morning after a person was hit by a freight train, according to the OPP.

The pedestrian was injured in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene. The person will not be identified until their family is notified.

OPP traffic investigators are on scene and an investigation into the collision is ongoing.