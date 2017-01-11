Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Leamington man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the neck and hands last week, thanks to help from members of the public.

According to the OPP, a 34-year-old Leamington woman suffered serious stab wounds after she was allegedly attacked by her estranged boyfriend on Jan. 4.

Police issued a warrant for the 48-year-old man from Leamington and released his picture in hopes the public could help find him. He was arrested Wednesday.

Essex County OPP - "In Custody". The OPP would like to thank members of the public who assisted.

The man faces charges of aggravated assault and two counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

The woman was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.