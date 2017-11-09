The man behind the wheel of a speeding car pulled over by provincial police in Chatham-Kent is facing a long list of charges after officers discovered he was transporting thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs.

The 24-year-old from London was clocked driving 150 km/h on Highway 401 near Scane road around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police found suspected counterfeit currency, $12,000 of marijuana, $100,000 of cocaine and a handgun inside the vehicle.

The suspect is facing more than a dozen charges including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm and driving without a permit.