Provincial police are warning travellers to slow down and drive carefully after officers responded to dozens on weather-related collisions following a recent dump of snow.

OPP officers in Lambton County responded to 18 "avoidable" crashes over the course of 34 hours between Dec. 24 and 25.

"Of those collisions, only two involved more than one vehicle," stated Conts. Chris Doupe in a media release. "The remainder were single motor vehicle collisions that involved vehicles entering ditches, medians."

"When the roads are snow packed and visibility is poor; slow down!" he added.

Police in Chatham-Kent also urged motorists to be more cautious after responding to 14 weather-related collisions during the snowfall.

"Driving too fast for road conditions is the number one cause of winter collisions," said Const. Jay Denorer. "Allow yourself extra time to get to and from your destination."