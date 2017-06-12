Provincial police are asking the public to help identify a man who brandished a knife at a Leamington grocery store on Friday.

The man entered the store on Erie Street North near Clark Street around 12:30 p.m. and waved a blade, according to the OPP. When the store clerk refused to hand over any money the would-be robber ran away.

The suspect is described as white and about six foot three inches tall with a heavy build. He has dark hair and was wearing dark track pants and a shirt at the time of the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.