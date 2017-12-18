Essex OPP are searching for three male suspects after a robbery at a Tecumseh store early Monday morning.

Provincial police were called to the 14000 block of Tecumseh Road around 2 a.m. after three suspects entered the business brandishing weapons and demanding cash and cigarettes from the store clerk.

No one was injured during the robbery and the suspects left with a minimal amount of "tobacco products," according to police.

The suspects were last seen heading west toward Derby Road on foot.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1 - male white, average build, wearing a black winter coat with a shoulder crest on the right arm and light brown fur around the hood. He was wearing blue jeans, dark shoes and a white mask.

Suspect 2 - male white, thin build, tall, black jacket with a white logo on the left chest and also on the right side back, a black balaclava, baggy black pants and black shoes.

Suspect 3 - male white, thin build, tall, wearing a grey or green vest, tan pants, black gloves a black satchel and two tone brown and black mask.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491, or Crime Stoppers at at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).