OPP seek witnesses in deadly Lakeshore crash

The OPP are appealing to witnesses who may have seen a fatal crash in Lakeshore to come forward.

It happened at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday on County Road 42.

Police said a vehicle travelling east collided with a pole and became submerged in a creek.

A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said two women in a silver minivan were at the scene moments after the crash, but left before police arrived.

Investigators would like to talk to them.

