OPP seek witnesses in deadly Lakeshore crash
The OPP are appealing to witnesses who may have seen a fatal crash in Lakeshore to come forward.
A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital
The OPP are appealing to witnesses who may have seen a fatal crash in Lakeshore to come forward.
It happened at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday on County Road 42.
Police said a vehicle travelling east collided with a pole and became submerged in a creek.
A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police said two women in a silver minivan were at the scene moments after the crash, but left before police arrived.
Investigators would like to talk to them.