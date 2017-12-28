Provincial police have released photos of three suspects who robbed a Kingsville convenience store Wednesday morning.

The men where wearing masks and carrying weapons when they demanded cash from the clerk at the store on Seacliff Drive around 5:45 a.m.

The clerk was not injured, but the men managed to flee with a small amount of cash and some tobacco products.

Police said all of the men are believed to be white and between 5'8" and 5'10" tall.

They were last seen leaving the area in in a "small motor vehicle" headed north on Essex County Road 45.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.