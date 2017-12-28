Provincial police have released photos of three suspects who robbed a Kingsville convenience store Wednesday morning.

The men where wearing masks and carrying weapons when they demanded cash from the clerk at the store on Seacliff Drive around 5:45 a.m.

The clerk was not injured, but the men managed to flee with a small amount of cash and some tobacco products.

Essex OPP - police asking for public help in locating suspects involved in Kingsville ON robbery. Call police or Crime Stoppers now.



Media: jim.root@opp.ca pic.twitter.com/sNDdkqf6rM — @OPP_WR

Police said all of the men are believed to be white and between 5'8" and 5'10" tall.

They were last seen leaving the area in in a "small motor vehicle" headed north on Essex County Road 45.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.