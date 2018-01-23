Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), local Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Lakeshore Fire Department and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter responded to a search on Lake St. Clair in Lakeshore Tuesday afternoon, after reports that a man and a dog were spotted on ice flows.

OPP said they received a report that someone saw a dog on an ice flow near the foot of East Puce Road (Essex County Road 25). But because of unsafe ice conditions, the dog was not located.

Later in the day, a resident told police they saw through binoculars what appeared to be a person standing on the ice. The time of day and the resident's distance from the shore meant that this account could not be confirmed.

The Coast Guard helicopter searched the area for about 90 minutes, but didn't find anything.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, there have been no reports of missing or overdue persons in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lakeshore OPP detachment at 519-728-1810 or the OPP Provincial Communications at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).