OPP remove drunk Windsor woman from bus on Hwy. 401

A Windsor woman's ride on a travel tour bus was cut short when the OPP forced her off for being intoxicated.

Officers were called Monday afternoon about a 58-year-old woman causing a disturbance on a bus.

The driver pulled over along Highway 401 in Lakeshore to contact police, who said the woman was yelling and swearing at other passengers.

She was arrested for public intoxication and removed from the bus.

Police said the woman was later released without any charges.