OPP remove drunk Windsor woman from bus on Hwy. 401
A Windsor woman's ride on a travel tour bus was cut short when the OPP forced her off for being intoxicated.
The 58-year-old was causing a disturbance, police say
A Windsor woman's ride on a travel tour bus was cut short when the OPP forced her off for being intoxicated.
Officers were called Monday afternoon about a 58-year-old woman causing a disturbance on a bus.
The driver pulled over along Highway 401 in Lakeshore to contact police, who said the woman was yelling and swearing at other passengers.
She was arrested for public intoxication and removed from the bus.
Police said the woman was later released without any charges.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.