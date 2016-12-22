Essex County OPP have released a photo of a black vehicle they believe struck and killed a man near Highway 401 on Dec. 6. (OPP)

Essex County OPP have released a photo of a black SUV believed to be connected to a fatal hit and run on Highway 401 on Dec. 6.

The collision occurred near the corner of Lambton Street and the Grand Marais Road overpass around 10:40 p.m.

According to the OPP, a 44-year-old Windsor man fell from the overpass onto the eastbound lanes of the highway and was hit by the vehicle.

The photo, which was taken by a Ministry of Transportation camera, shows a vehicle police described as a newer model black Jeep Cherokee.

The OPP are urging the driver of the vehicle to call police immediately.

"They are well aware that they were involved in this collision and it's only a matter of time before investigators locate the vehicle that failed to remain at the scene of this pedestrian fatality," states a release from police.