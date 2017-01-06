A 34-year-old Leamington woman suffered serious stab wounds to her neck and hands after she was allegedly attacked by her estranged boyfriend, said Ontario Provincial Police.

According to the OPP, the stabbing occurred at a home on Sturgeon Meadows Avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police have issued a warrant for the 48-year-old man from Leamington who faces charges of aggravated assault and two counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

The woman was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation headed up by the OPP major crimes unit and forensic identification and photographic services section is ongoing.