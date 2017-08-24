Provincial police held a special commercial-vehicle traffic blitz on Highway 402 near the Blue Water Bridge after a spate of serious accidents involving transport trucks waiting to cross the border.

Over the course of two days, a team made up of Ministry of Transportation officials, OPP and Sarnia police officers have laid 44 charges — the majority of which were handed to commercial drivers.

"Many of the collisions we have had, quite frankly, are due to carelessness and inattentive drivers," said Lambton OPP Const. Chris Doupe.

Lambton County Commercial Vehicle Initiative - PC Doupe and Sgt Rektor https://t.co/n0Po5kPG5k — @OPP_WR

The stretch of highway near the international crossing has seen several multi-vehicle collisions in the past month, including one three-truck crash that killed 61-year-old Dannie Faulk, a driver from Alabama.

Following the crashes, Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley called on the ministry to make changes to the "dangerous" section of road.

"It's a major issue," said Doupe. "People are getting seriously hurt, people are dying, families are losing loved ones and when we close this highway the City of Sarnia and the Village of Point Edward are being affected drastically."

Highway 402 westbound was closed at Highay 40 Tuesday, July 25, 2017, after a tractor-trailer slammed into a row of idling trucks waiting to cross the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia. (OPP)

An estimated 1,400 to 2,000 trucks cross the bridge every day, according to the OPP, meaning collisions that shutdown the road for hours can also have a huge economic impact.

"The vast majority of these drivers are courtious and professional," Doupe added. "Unfortunately, it just takes one to cause mass hysteria."