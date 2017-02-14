Provincial police laid five additional sexual assault charges against Kingsville fire chief Robert Kissner Tuesday.

The alleged offences occurred between 2002 and 2016 and involved three adult victims, according to Essex OPP.

Kissner, 60, now faces a total of 15 charges including sexual interference, meaning one of the alleged victims was under the age of 16 at the time of the incident.

The fire chief was arrested in December after OPP were told about an alleged incident involving sexual assault against a minor.

Before the new charges were laid on Tuesday, Kissner's lawyer Ken Marley told CBC all four complainants in the case were male and the earliest alleged incident occurred between September 1989 and June 1990.

Deputy fire chief Jeff Dean has taken on the role of acting chief.

Kissner will appear in court on March 1.