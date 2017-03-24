Provincial police have launched an investigation into the conduct of an Essex County officer found guilty of dangerous driving.

Constable Jamie Porto was given a one-year driving ban and fined $2,500 Wednesday for crashing his unmarked cruiser into another vehicle in St. Joachim in October 2014.

Now that the criminal hearing is over, this internal investigation will determine if Porto will be disciplined by the force.

Technology added to keep public, police safe

Porto was speeding at more than three times the legal limit when he crashed, but acting Staff Sgt. Peter Leon said the OPP has since added technology to all of its vehicles to keep officers and the public safe.

"We're utilizing global positioning systems to ensure that our officers are operating their vehicles at speeds which are safe for the area in which they are traveling," he explained. "This technology allows us to not only determine the actual speed of the cruisers that are traveling on our roadways, but again it also can it advise of the location of our members as well."

Leon said when members of the public call police for help they are relying on officers showing up, but if they crash on the way they can't do their duty. He added senior command are constantly reminding officers to drive safely and be aware of road conditions when responding to calls.