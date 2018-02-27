The OPP have identified the driver who was killed in a two-car collision in Leamington over the weekend.

Lora Perciballi of Leamington died when her vehicle collided with another on Sunday night.

Police said it happened around 11:00 p.m. on Talbot Road, east of County Road 37.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the area of road was closed for about eight hours as the OPP's technical collision investigators completed their work.

Perciballi was 41-years-old.