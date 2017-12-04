Provincial police have identified Randy Dauphin as the person killed in a collision with a tractor near Comber Sunday.

The 59-year-old was driving a Chevrolet passenger vehicle at the intersection of Essex County Roads 46 and 37 around 11:40 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to the OPP.

The Blenheim man was sent to hospital with critical injuries and later died.

The driver of the John Deere tractor was not hurt.