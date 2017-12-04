Provincial police have identified Randy Dauphin as the person killed in a collision with a tractor near Comber Sunday.
The 59-year-old was driving a Chevrolet passenger vehicle at the intersection of Essex County Roads 46 and 37 around 11:40 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to the OPP.
The Blenheim man was sent to hospital with critical injuries and later died.
The driver of the John Deere tractor was not hurt.
Essex Cty OPP - Cty Rd 46 at Cty Rd 37 closed due to a fatal crash. Expect the road to be be closed for several hours. 1 deceased.
@OPP_WR
Media Officer - jim.root@opp.ca pic.twitter.com/eqUSjoVxIl