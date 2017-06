Provincial police have identified the man who drowned after his canoe capsized on Lake Erie as Juan Carlos Alfaro.

The body of the 25-year-old Kingsville man was found in the lake near Essex County Road 31 on June 1 after five days of searching by an OPP helicopter.

Alfaro was alone in the boat when it tipped, according to witnesses. His friends told police he was not wearing a life jacket and they did not believe he knew how to swim.