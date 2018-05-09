April's gun amnesty haul brings in prohibited, restricted weapons
OPP initiative accepted voluntarily surrendered, illegally-owned guns, weapons, accessories or ammunition
During the month of April, the OPP and municipal forces accepted voluntarily surrendered, illegally-owned guns, weapons and accessories or ammunition.
Throughout the amnesty, police did not call for any weapons-related charges that would otherwise apply to people turning in the guns. But no amnesty was offered to those who had a gun used to commit a crime, and police would not accept anonymous submissions.
Here's a look at what the program brought in:
Windsor
Windsor police had the following items surrendered to them:
- 13 rifles
- 8 shotguns
- 4 air rifles
- 4 air pistols
- 7 handguns
- 1 replica firearm
- 1 flare gun
- 383 rounds of ammunition
LaSalle
LaSalle police said they were called to deal with two guns.
Sarnia
The Sarnia police will destroy:
- 17 shotguns
- 15 rifles
- 1 muzzle loader firearm
- 12 handguns
- 6 air rifles
- 45 kg of ammunition
Police said 32 of these weapons were non-restricted, 11 were prohibited, and one was restricted. The muzzle loader was considered an antique.
CBC News is still waiting on information from the Chatham-Kent and Amherstburg police services, as well as the Ontario Provincial Police.