April's gun amnesty haul brings in prohibited, restricted weapons

During the month of April, the OPP and municipal forces accepted illegally-owned weapons and accessories, offering amnesty except to any that were used for crime.

OPP initiative accepted voluntarily surrendered, illegally-owned guns, weapons, accessories or ammunition

(Waterloo Regional Police Services)

During the month of April, the OPP and municipal forces accepted voluntarily surrendered, illegally-owned guns, weapons and accessories or ammunition.

Throughout the amnesty, police did not call for any weapons-related charges that would otherwise apply to people turning in the guns. But no amnesty was offered to those who had a gun used to commit a crime, and police would not accept anonymous submissions. 

Here's a look at what the program brought in:

Windsor

Windsor police had the following items surrendered to them:

  • 13 rifles
  • 8 shotguns
  • 4 air rifles
  • 4 air pistols
  • 7 handguns
  • 1 replica firearm
  • 1 flare gun
  • 383 rounds of ammunition 

LaSalle

​LaSalle police said they were called to deal with two guns.

Sarnia

The Sarnia police will destroy:

  • 17 shotguns
  • 15 rifles
  • 1 muzzle loader firearm
  • 12 handguns
  • 6 air rifles
  • 45 kg of ammunition

Police said 32 of these weapons were non-restricted, 11 were prohibited, and one was restricted. The muzzle loader was considered an antique.

CBC News is still waiting on information from the Chatham-Kent and Amherstburg police services, as well as the Ontario Provincial Police.

