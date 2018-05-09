During the month of April, the OPP and municipal forces accepted voluntarily surrendered, illegally-owned guns, weapons and accessories or ammunition.

Throughout the amnesty, police did not call for any weapons-related charges that would otherwise apply to people turning in the guns. But no amnesty was offered to those who had a gun used to commit a crime, and police would not accept anonymous submissions.

Here's a look at what the program brought in:

Windsor

Windsor police had the following items surrendered to them:

13 rifles

8 shotguns

4 air rifles

4 air pistols

7 handguns

1 replica firearm

1 flare gun

383 rounds of ammunition

LaSalle

​LaSalle police said they were called to deal with two guns.

Sarnia

The Sarnia police will destroy:

17 shotguns

15 rifles

1 muzzle loader firearm

12 handguns

6 air rifles

45 kg of ammunition

Police said 32 of these weapons were non-restricted, 11 were prohibited, and one was restricted. The muzzle loader was considered an antique.

CBC News is still waiting on information from the Chatham-Kent and Amherstburg police services, as well as the Ontario Provincial Police.