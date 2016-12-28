Provincial police in Oxford County are investigating after a dog was found dead in a cage along the Thames River.

The "dark brindle-coloured dog" was found in a black, wire cage wrapped in a red and while floral blanket, according to police.

Officers located the cage along 15th Line in Zorra Township, Ont., after a receiving a call Tuesday.

The dog was wearing a "silver metal prong collar'" but no other tags or identification were discovered.

Police said the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has been contacted and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.