Provincial police have recovered the body of Joseph Chauvin, a Lakeshore man who was missing since Wednesday morning.

Conts. Jim Root confirmed the 58-year-old's body was found on his property around 7 p.m. Foul play is not suspected.

Police were searching a farm on County Road 42, looking for Joseph Chauvin, missing since Wednesday. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Police used a helicopter and ATVs to scour the farm on County Road 42 Thursday evening as part of their search.