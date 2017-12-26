An OPP officer and four others were wounded in a crash on Highway 401 in Lakeshore Saturday.

The officer is part of the Essex County Traffic Management Unit and was parked on the shoulder of the highway east of Highway 77 when another vehicle slammed into the back of their cruiser.

Essex County OPP- EB lanes 401 remain closed @ Rd 77 after cruiser struck from behind.

Officer injuries - non life threatening.

Four people in a Volkswagen were sent to hospital along with the officer, but all are expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the collision can contact provincial police or Crime Stoppers.