The OPP have charged the driver of a boat, after the vessel crashed at the Belle River Marina on Saturday.

Police say a six-metre fishing boat struck the break wall at the Belle River pier.

A 31-year-old Cambridge, Ont. woman was seriously injured after she was ejected from the boat.

A 34-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vessel causing bodily harm, and operating a vessel over the legal limit causing bodily harm.

The Ontario Provincial Police are asking for any witnesses to please contact the OPP with any information.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.