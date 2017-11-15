Provincial police laid more than 60 charges on Highway 3 over the course of just three hours earlier this week.

The OPP caught 59 speeders on Monday and Tuesday, including two who were clocked travelling more than 50 km/h faster than the speed limit and charged with stunt driving.

"Enforcement efforts undertaken during the past two days underscore the importance for all motorists to comply with our posted speed signs," stated Essex County OPP detachment commander Glenn Miller in a media release. "These signs are not a suggestion as to what speed to travel, but the law."

Miller added speeding and stunt driving increase the chances someone will be seriously injured in a crash.

"Our enforcement initiatives are directed at changing driver behaviour and ultimately reducing both property damage and personal injury collisions," he said. "Don't take a chance on not getting caught for you also have the eyes of the community on you regarding your driving habits."