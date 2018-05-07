OPP pull body from Lake Erie

OPP have recovered a body from Lake Erie near Kingsville.

Police say a fisherman reported seeing a body floating about a kilometre from the dock in Kingsville on Sunday.

Essex County OPP marine operators and investigators responded and recovered the deceased at about noon.

Police have not released the identity of the person, or any further details.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.

More from CBC Windsor: