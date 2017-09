Provincial police are appealing to the public for information after a man riding an e-bike was hit and killed near Kingsville.

The man was riding south on Essex County Road 31 near Concession 6 East around 12:30 a.m. Friday when he was struck by a black Chevrolet pickup truck, according to the OPP. He died at the scene.

Police believe the man is a migrant worker, but he has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police.