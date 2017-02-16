A 31-year-old Leamington man has been arrested in connection with a shooting following an early morning raid Tuesday.

Officers executed search warrants at homes on Erie Street South and Montgomery Street around 5 a.m. in response to a shooting that took place on Feb. 12, according to Essex OPP.

The warrants were issued after a 29-year-old man visited the Leamington District Memorial Hospital with a suspected gunshot wound to his leg.

Members of the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement unit later arrested a suspect around 12:30 p.m.

The man arrested Tuesday faces several charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.