Driver allegedly on opioids collides with Sarnia city bus

A vehicle rolled into a city bus in Sarnia Friday evening, police said, after a man believed to be under the influence of an opiate allegedly passed out behind the wheel.

The man was found unconscious and awoken by paramedics

A Sarnia Transit bus in downtown Sarnia, Ont. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)
A vehicle collided with a Sarnia city bus Friday after a man believed to be under the influence of an opiate allegedly passed out behind the wheel of his car.

No one on the bus was significantly injured when the vehicle struck the bus' midpoint around 8:25 p.m.

The vehicle was driving southbound on Hillary Street when it came to a stop on Maxwell Street. It is believed the driver passed out and the vehicle began to roll toward the intersection, where it struck a city bus travelling eastbound on Maxwell, police said.

Paramedics found the driver unconscious and were able to awaken him. He was sent to the hospital where a blood sample was taken for analysis.

A 39-year-old Sarnia man faces charges of impaired and careless driving, using an unauthorized licence plate, and driving without insurance.

