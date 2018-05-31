Opioid overdose influx on ERs prompt calls on government to declare an emergency

The CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital is calling on the provincial government to declare a public health emergency due to the opioid crisis.

David Musyj said that is what's needed to handle the strain the crisis is putting on the healthcare system.

Overdoses have contributed to an influx of emergency department visits in Windsor — which were up by 50 per cent last year.

Musyj said declaring a public emergency could result in more funding to access treatment.

"When they say they want to leave our emergency department after a drug overdose, that we have the ability to say to them that you can go here immediately and get help," he said. "That there could be people in the emergency department actually talking to them."

Seven people died of an overdose in Windsor-Essex in November alone. They were some of the 35 people who died in the region in 2017.

Windsor Regional isn't the only hospital feeling the burden of treating patients addicted to opioids.

There were 372 people who said they sought care at Hôtel-Dieu for prescription opioids in 2016-2017. The year after, 382 people needed help.

Wait times for treatment

Patrick Kolowicz, operations manager for complex medical care and patient rehab at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare said the assessment process for those seeking addictions treatment can take about three weeks. Then there is a wait list to get into a program.

"Patients are able to access it right away however the assessment process does take some time and in order for it to actually become treatment there is a delay, so we can confirm that," he said.

"it really depends on where that person is getting the service."

Where the parties stand

The NDP election platform is promising to call a public health emergency.

The Liberals did not declare an emergency while in power, but did commit $222 million to the crisis over the next three years.

The Conservatives have pledged $1.9-billion over ten years to mental health, addictions and housing supports.