Officials at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus expect it will be business as usual in the operating rooms Wednesday.

Five elective surgeries had to be postponed Monday after water pipes burst early Sunday morning, causing a flood in the hallway outside of the operating rooms.

The hospital was able to shift surgeries to the Ouellette campus today.

"We're back to a point where we're testing now to hopefully have the ORs back up soon," said John Faber, facilities manager at Windsor Regional Hospital. "Hopefully tomorrow we'll have tested the systems, everything will be working and we'll hand back the ORs to the OR staff so they'll be able to use them."

Facilities manager at Windsor Regional Hospital, John Faber, said he has been testing the systems and hopes the ORs will be up and running for Wednesday surgeries. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Work has now been completed on the pipes to temporarily fix the problem and officials expect to resume doing operations tomorrow morning.

Faber said that parts are needed to make lasting repairs, but that will happen two to three weeks from now and the hospital will schedule time to make those changes without affecting operating time too much.

"It's going to take us a period of time to get new coils to put in but with that we can plan and schedule with the OR staff here moving forward," he said.

If all goes as planned. the operating rooms should be in operation by about 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, but officials said they will make the final decision in the morning.