The holiday season comes with plenty of adjusted hours for public services, transportation and shopping. Here's your guide to what's open and closed over the next few days.

Shopping

Beer Store and LCBO outlets in Windsor will be closed Sunday, reopening on Monday.

Most major retail outlets and grocery stores will be closed New Year's Day, but they are open with reduced hours on New Year's Eve. Depending on what you're looking for, most shops open sometime between 7 a.m. or 10 a.m. with closing times set for between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Getting around the city

Transit Windsor will not offer free bus fare on New Year's Eve. The transit provider does not have a sponsor this year to pay for the service. Additional buses will be added on Sunday.

Windsor residents can take advantage of free parking Sunday and Monday.

City complaints

Most city services aren't operating or have changed schedules during the holidays. Windsor's 311 call centre will have reduced hours on Friday, operating between 7 a.m. and 4:30 pm. It will be closed Jan. 2.

The Windsor-Essex 211 call centre remains open 24 hours a day throughout the holiday season.

Waste management

There will be no residential garbage pickup on New Year's Day.

Christmas tree and yard waste collection will be offered during the weeks of Jan. 9 and Jan. 16.

Recreation

Most arenas are open until 2 p.m. New Year's Eve, but all facilities will be closed New Year's Day.