The holiday season comes with plenty of adjusted hours for public services, transportation and shopping. Here's your guide to what's open and closed over the next few days.
Shopping
Beer Store and LCBO outlets in Windsor will be closed Sunday and Monday.
If you're looking to do last-minute shopping, most major retail outlets and grocery stores are open with reduced hours on Christmas Eve. Depending on what you're looking for, most shops open sometime between 7 a.m. or 10 a.m. with closing times set for between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Getting around the city
Windsor residents can take advantage of free parking Christmas Day, Boxing Day as well as Dec. 27, but anyone riding a bus will see plenty of changes to regular transit schedules both Sunday and Monday. Riders should check the schedule for more information.
City complaints
Most city services aren't operating or have changed schedules during the holidays. Windsor's 311 call centre will have reduced hours Friday, operating between 7 a.m. and 4:30 pm. It will be closed Dec. 26-27.
The Windsor-Essex 211 call centre remains open 24 hours a day throughout the holiday season.
Waste management
There will be no residential garbage pickup Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Collection will be delayed after those holidays. Household waste drop-off depots will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Recreation
Most arenas are open until 2 p.m. Christmas Eve, but all facilities will be closed Christmas Day.
