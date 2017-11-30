CBC Windsor Sounds of the Season

DONATE

Online to the Windsor & Essex Food Bank

By phone, call 1-855-CBC-SOTS (1-855-768-7222)

In person food and monetary donations collected at:

Windsor & Essex Food Bank / Unemployed Help Centre - 6955 Cantelon Drive, Windsor, ON

CBC Windsor on December 15 from 6:00 to 8:30 a.m. - location TBD

CBC Windsor live in your community

CBC Windsor is marking its annual Sounds of the Season fundraiser by gathering food and cash donations for the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association, which supports 15 area food banks.

As part of a day-long celebration, CBC Windsor Morning and Windsor News at 6 will be broadcast live from the community on Dec. 15.

Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette welcomed dozens of guests during CBC Windsor's Sounds of the Season celebration in 2016. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Live entertainment and tasty treats will be available at the Drouillard Place Ontario Early Years Centre from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. while Windsor Morning Host Tony Doucette delivers a special Sounds of the Season show.

Anyone dropping by during the broadcast will also have a chance to enter a draw and win a variety of prizes.

A meet and greet with Windsor News at 6 host Arms Bumanlag will begin at 5:30 p.m. and visitors will be able to watch the show live in studio from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

A jazz trio will provide live entertainment throughout the hour, along with live presentations of donations.

Refreshments and prizes, including an original artwork by Windsor artist Julia Conlon, will also be up from grabs.

Visit our Facebook page and launch your own food collection challenge for a chance to win some CBC swag.