Patrick Brown says Windsor's mega-hospital plan has his "full support."

The Ontario PC leader addressed the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce at the group's 141st annual general meeting Thursday and talked policy after his speech.

"I love coming to Windsor," said Brown, who attended law school in the city.

He laid out his party's platform, saying they will "cut through the red tape" to help small businesses.

Here's PC Leader Patrick Brown's thoughts on the hospital project in Windsor. pic.twitter.com/CpTkfczQ1N — @ChrisEnsingCBC

Brown also said the PCs will "fully support" Windsor's mega-hospital plan.

"I really believe that this hospital project is long overdue," he said, adding the Liberal party's "commitment to Windsor and our health concerns has been insincere at best."

As for the controversial location on County Road 42, Brown said those decisions are best left to local officials, not the provincial government.

"It shouldn't be Queen's Park telling Windsor what is best," he said. "It should be Windsor giving voice to those local preferences."

