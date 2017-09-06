Ontario's NDP leader Andrea Horwath is planning to visit Windsor to tour flood-affected areas.

Horwath is scheduled to meet with Mayor Drew Dilkens and area MPPs at City Hall at 10:30 a.m. Thursday before travelling to parts of the city hardest hit by last week's record-breaking rainfall.

Windsor flood aftermath5:35

More than 5,800 homes across Windsor-Essex were flooded in the deluge that saw between 100 and 200 millimetres of rain fall on the region between August 28 and 29.

On Tuesday the city was visited by a team from Ontario's Ministry of Municipal Affairs, which will evaluate whether the extent of the damage qualifies homeowners for the province's disaster relief program.