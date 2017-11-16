Representatives of the union for striking Ontario college faculty are holding news conference Thursday, after receiving the results of this week's contract vote.

Students have missed a month of classes while 12,000 college workers at 24 colleges across the province have been on strike over contract details.

More to come.

Strike 1

Saurav Katara left his job with BMW in Germany to enrol in the International Business Administration program at St. Clair College in Windsor. (Chris Ensing/CBC)