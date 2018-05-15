Province kicks in $20 M for Paul Martin Building conversion for U Windsor law school

The provincial government is committing $20 million to help convert the Paul Martin Building into a law school for the University of Windsor.

The university abandoned that concept last year, and was in the process of choosing an architect to design an on-campus law school.

University of Windsor President Alan Wildeman said the investment came "completely out of the blue."

"Something that of course we're very surprised to get, but also pleased that the province now wanted to be a part of it," he said.

"It was one of the several conditions that were still in the way of us being able to go forward with the project and obviously this was a big one, and we still have got some hurdles to cross."

Alan Wildeman, President of the University of Windsor (Rob Heydari/CBC)

In January after the renovation plans seemed to be abandoned, Wildeman told CBC News that the university would be making plans for a new law school building on campus because they simply could not keep waiting.

At that time, Wildeman said if he were told the province had agreed to chip in, he would tell them $20 million is no longer enough because construction costs have risen so dramatically since the proposal was first presented five years ago.

On Tuesday, Wildeman said the $20 million commitment "is what we had always asked them for."

He said the downtown location is back in play, although he still needs to get a funding commitment from the federal government to go forward. Wildeman said he will "double down" on trying to get that in the remaining weeks before his retirement.

City also made the ask

During provincial pre-budget consultations in January, the City of Windsor had asked for $20 million to convert the building.

City treasurer Joseph Mancina asked for roughly $20 million to complete the project and "achieve the desired transfer to the University of Windsor."